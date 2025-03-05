Oakland City Council resolution re-opens three fire stations

The Oakland City Council on yesterday (Tuesday) unanimously passed a resolution to allow three temporarily closed fire stations to re-open, the office of Councilmember Janani Ramachandran announced.

The resolution provides two million dollars necessary to allow the stations to resume operations.

Two stations are located in the Oakland hills had closed in January and were supposed to remain shut through July. A third station, located in the Grand Lake area, closed for renovations in 2022, but it had been unable to reopen due to the city's budget woes.

As it now stands, all of Oakland's 25 fire stations will be open and operational "well before the end of this fiscal year," June 30.

