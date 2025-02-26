© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Power outage prompts closure of Dublin court house

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published February 26, 2025 at 2:32 PM PST
The East County Hall of Justice was closed earlier today due to a power outage and the failure of a backup generator.

The Alameda County Superior Court announced the closure in a press release this morning.

The power outage forced the court to postpone all criminal hearings and appearances until later this afternoon, with some of the proceedings being relocated to the Rene C. Davidson Courthouse in Oakland.

Traffic matters have been relocated to the Fremont Hall of Justice.
