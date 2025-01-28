Bullet train passengers could face hefty fares

Passengers waiting to hop aboard the bullet train from Southern California to Las Vegas will have to dig deep into their pockets and purses to buy a ticket.

SFGate reports a one-way ticket aboard the Brightline West high-speed rail service will range from $119 to $133. The information was contained in recent filings seeking to raise two-and-half billion dollars in bonds for the project.

Construction of the rail line is expected to be completed by December 2028.A source close to the company said the projected price reflects the speed at which the train will travel.

Those projected ticket prices could become even more expensive soon after the bullet train begins running. Brightline founder Wes Edens told the Los Angeles Times t hat roundtrip tickets could eventually increase to $400.

The Brightline West trains can travel at speeds as high as 200 miles-per-hour.

The train is expected to cover the distance between Rancho Cucamonga – about 40 miles east of Los Angeles – to Las Vegas in about two hours. Motorists traveling along the interstate from Los Angeles spend between four to six hours on the road to reach Las Vegas.