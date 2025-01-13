Newsom appoints two Bay Area residents to high-speed rail, water commissions

Governor Gavin Newsom last week announced two appointments of Bay Area residents, one to a state rail authority and the other to the state water commission.

Newsom appointed Peter Whippy, of Alamo, to Chief of External Affairs at the California High-Speed Rail Authority. Whippy was most recently the communications director for the U.S. Committee on House Administration.

The new High-Speed Rail external affairs chief also served as the Communications Director in the Office of United States Representative Zoe Lofgren.

The position does not require Senate confirmation.

Additionally, Newsom reappointed Alexandre Makler, of Berkeley, to the California Water Commission, where he has served since 2020.

Makler, also a Democrat, is Executive Vice President West for Calpine Corporation, where he has held multiple positions.

