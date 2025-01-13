© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media
Newsom appoints two Bay Area residents to high-speed rail, water commissions

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published January 13, 2025 at 2:35 PM PST
The California State Capitol building in Sacramento
The California State Capitol building in Sacramento

Governor Gavin Newsom last week announced two appointments of Bay Area residents, one to a state rail authority and the other to the state water commission.

Newsom appointed Peter Whippy, of Alamo, to Chief of External Affairs at the California High-Speed Rail Authority. Whippy was most recently the communications director for the U.S. Committee on House Administration.

The new High-Speed Rail external affairs chief also served as the Communications Director in the Office of United States Representative Zoe Lofgren.

The position does not require Senate confirmation.

Additionally, Newsom reappointed Alexandre Makler, of Berkeley, to the California Water Commission, where he has served since 2020.

Makler, also a Democrat, is Executive Vice President West for Calpine Corporation, where he has held multiple positions.
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
