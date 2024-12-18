US DOJ agrees to settlement with Dublin prison sexual abuse victims

The U.S. Department of Justice has agreed to pay out one-hundred-16 million dollars to settle dozens of sexual abuse lawsuits brought by people formerly incarcerated at the Dublin Federal Correctional Institute.

T he Federal Bureau of Prisons formally acknowledged that abuse of female inmates occurred at the Dublin facility. As part of the settlement,103 formerly incarcerated individuals will receive more than a million dollars each.

Some other lawsuits have yet to be resolved. The Dublin prison, located about 21 miles east of Oakland, earned the infamous monicker as a “rape club,” by formerly incarcerated individuals and their families because of allegations of widespread sexual abuse.

A 2021 Associated Press investigation of the Dublin facility found a “pervasive culture of sexual misconduct and retaliation.”

The 600-person facility was temporarily closed seven months ago. Earlier this month, the Federal Bureau of Prisons permanently closed the prison.