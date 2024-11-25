No parking enforcement in SF on Thanksgiving Day

San Francisco's parking enforcement will take the day off Thursday for Thanksgiving but be back to work -- mostly -- on Black Friday.

For the holiday, parking regulations will not be enforced anywhere in the city, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation said on its website.

That includes parking meters, seven-day street sweeping, residential parking permits, Monday-Friday daytime street sweeping and commuter towaway.

On Black Friday, all parking meters will be enforced including color capped, white zones and nightly street cleaning from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. SFMTA will also enforce no stopping, no parking, red and blue zones.

What won't be enforced Friday: Residential parking permits, general parking time limits, Monday-Friday daytime street sweeping, unmetered yellow and green zones and commuter towaway, according to the transportation agency.

SFMTA said, however, vehicles that create a hazard or an unsafe condition -- including double parking, blocking a bike lane, blocking driveways, blocking crosswalks and blocking fire hydrants -- may be ticketed and possibly towed.

