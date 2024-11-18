© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media
Memorial honors lives lost in San Francisco traffic crashes

KALW | By Anthony Ivy
Published November 18, 2024 at 4:51 PM PST
open source from pixabay.com
/
pixabay.com
San Francisco Memorial Ghost Shoes lives lost

Yesterday, activists lined up 317 pairs of white-painted “ghost shoes” on the steps of San Francisco City Hall.

San Francisco Bay Area Families for Safe Streets and Walk San Francisco organized the memorial. It commemorated the people killed in traffic crashes since the city adopted Vision Zero in 2014. The strategy is aimed at eliminating traffic deaths. The display included a ghost stroller, bike, and walker, honoring the children, cyclists, and pedestrians who lost their lives.

City leaders held a public ceremony to read the name of each victim, reflecting on the toll of these preventable tragedies.

Despite Vision Zero’s effort with street redesigns and safety improvements. San Francisco still sees an average of 30 traffic deaths annually. Pedestrians account for most of the fatalities. So far this year, 32 people have died in crashes. The total includes 21 pedestrians.

Advocates are calling for more aggressive action. They want to reduce speed limits and enforce parking restrictions near crosswalks for better visibility. They also want a priority on safety upgrades where many of the crashes occur.
Anthony Ivy
Anthony Ivy, originally from North Stockton, California, is a dedicated producer for the Uncuffed Outside Team and a member of KALW's Audio Academy Training program. Recently released after serving a 13-year prison sentence, Anthony demonstrated resilience and talent by producing numerous impactful stories from within the prison walls. One of his recent episodes, “Hole in the Heart,” received a national award from the Public Media Journalism Association and was broadcast nationwide on NPR’s “All Things Considered.” The episode was also featured on Snap Judgment. Since his release, Anthony has been steadfastly pursuing success, bringing unique and powerful perspectives from the other side of incarceration.
