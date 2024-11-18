Memorial honors lives lost in San Francisco traffic crashes

Yesterday , activists lined up 317 pairs of white-painted “ghost shoes” on the steps of San Francisco City Hall.

San Francisco Bay Area Families for Safe Streets and Walk San Francisco organized the memorial. It commemorated the people killed in traffic crashes since the city adopted Vision Zero in 2014. The strategy is aimed at eliminating traffic deaths. The display included a ghost stroller, bike, and walker, honoring the children, cyclists, and pedestrians who lost their lives.

City leaders held a public ceremony to read the name of each victim, reflecting on the toll of these preventable tragedies.

Despite Vision Zero’s effort with street redesigns and safety improvements. San Francisco still sees an average of 30 traffic deaths annually. Pedestrians account for most of the fatalities. So far this year, 32 people have died in crashes. The total includes 21 pedestrians.

Advocates are calling for more aggressive action. They want to reduce speed limits and enforce parking restrictions near crosswalks for better visibility. They also want a priority on safety upgrades where many of the crashes occur.

