Alameda County deputies, Santa Rita staff, charged in inmate death

Nine Alameda County sheriff's deputies and a pair of civilian Santa Rita Jail employees are facing charges related to the 2021 death of inmate Maurice Monk.

Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price's office filed the charges late Friday accusing all the defendants of felony dependent adult abuse.

Additionally, three of the deputies -- Robinderpal Singh Hayer, Troy Hershel White and Syear Osmani -- are each also facing a single charge of falsification of an official document by an officer, according to court records.

In addition to Hayer, White and Osmani, the other deputies charged by Price include Donall Rowe, Thomas Mowrer, Ross Burruel, Andre Gaston, Mateusz Laszuk and Christopher Haendel.

Also charged were Alameda County Behavioral Health Care Services' Dr. Neal Edwards and David Everett Donoho, an employee with Wellpath, the jail's medical provider.

The 45-year-old Monk, who had mental health and other health care needs, was found in his cell on Nov. 5, 2021, after apparently being dead for at least 72 hours.

He was in jail after an arrest about a month earlier on suspicion of disorderly conduct for allegedly refusing to get off an Alameda-Contra Costa Transit bus and failing to appear on a misdemeanor warrant for another alleged altercation on a bus, according to prosecutors.

Monk's family lawyers said multiple jail guards and medical staff from Wellpath saw him lying face-down in a puddle of bodily fluids for days but failed to provide aid.

His family settled a wrongful death lawsuit with Alameda County for $7 million.