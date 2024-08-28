Antisemitic fliers cause alarm in Lafayette

In a letter signed by district board president Meredith Meade and superintendent Brent Stephens, the pair said, "We are writing to you today with a heavy heart, in response to the deeply troubling incidents that took place in our community last week.

Antisemitic fliers were distributed in front of homes in several Lafayette neighborhoods, as well as in surrounding communities, and we want to take a moment to address this matter directly."

The district leaders said they "unequivocally condemn these acts of hate" and are "especially unwelcome in our community."

Lafayette was one of at least four cities in which residents reported antisemitic flyers being left on driveways the past week. Walnut Creek City Councilmember Kevin Wilk -- the city's first Jewish council member -- said Tuesday they were also reported in Walnut Creek, Pleasant Hill and Concord.

On Saturday, at least two people hung a banner off a Concord freeway overpass, saying "Not White Not Welcome," along with an alleged symbol of the antisemitic group Goyim Defense League (GDL).

Walnut Creek, Concord, and dozens of other municipalities around the Bay Area have shut down online and phone-in comments during public meetings since last year after a coordinated effort from antisemitic groups to spread their views into public discourse.