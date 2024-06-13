© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Alameda County DA Pamela Price accused of racism and deleting records in lawsuit

KALW | By Afton Okwu
Published June 13, 2024 at 4:15 PM PDT
Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price
Thomas Hawk
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price

The story first broke back in March, when the Berkeley Scanner obtained a leaked confidential letter outlining the claims. This week, the former Price spokesperson Patti Lee has officially sued.

According to Oaklandside, Lee alleges that her time at the DA’s office was marred by anti-Asian discrimination. In one instance, Lee recalls the DA referring to QUOTE “the media and the Asians” as her enemies.

Conflict escalated after the DA’s office barred journalist and Berkeley Scanner founder Emilie Raguso from a DA press event back in November. At the time, Raguso described the act as a QUOTE “cartoonish” First Amendment violation.

In her complaint, Lee believes the mistreatment of the press went even further. When media outlets requested information related to the incident, Lee claims that the office hid, deleted, and changed the records. She believes that her refusal to sign off on the tampered responses resulted in her swift termination a few days later.

Price is currently fighting a recall vote set for the November ballot. Her office did not immediately respond to a request to comment.
Afton Okwu
Afton Okwu is a rising senior at UC Berkeley and the deputy Arts and Entertainment Editor at the Daily Californian. If she isn't writing about culture, she can be found listening to Stevie Wonder in the kitchen.
