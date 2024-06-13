Alameda County DA Pamela Price accused of racism and deleting records in lawsuit

The story first broke back in March, when the Berkeley Scanner obtained a leaked confidential letter outlining the claims. This week, the former Price spokesperson Patti Lee has officially sued.

According to Oaklandside, Lee alleges that her time at the DA’s office was marred by anti-Asian discrimination. In one instance, Lee recalls the DA referring to QUOTE “the media and the Asians” as her enemies.

Conflict escalated after the DA’s office barred journalist and Berkeley Scanner founder Emilie Raguso from a DA press event back in November. At the time, Raguso described the act as a QUOTE “cartoonish” First Amendment violation.

In her complaint, Lee believes the mistreatment of the press went even further. When media outlets requested information related to the incident, Lee claims that the office hid, deleted, and changed the records. She believes that her refusal to sign off on the tampered responses resulted in her swift termination a few days later.

Price is currently fighting a recall vote set for the November ballot. Her office did not immediately respond to a request to comment.