More rain, gusty winds, forecast to lash Bay Area

Winds from 35 to 39 mph, with gusts up to 57 mph, are possible for locations below 900 feet, the National Weather Service said.

Stronger gusts between 45 and 69 mph are possible for elevations above 900 feet. The strongest winds will occur along the coast and on higher terrain.

"Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects," the weather service said in an advisory. "Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result."

The Heavy rains and mountain snow that hit the state over the weekend are expected to decrease in intensity. The accumulation in rainfall has raised the threat of possible flooding in portions of Northern California.In San Francisco, there’s a good chance of rain from the afternoon through the evening, with precipitation of a quarter-inch to a half-inch possible.

The National Weather Service also said thunderstorms, with the threat of hail and isolated tornadoes, could threaten parts of the Sacramento Valley.