Queer Power Hour

Trans youth and the impact of politics

By David Boyer
Published October 24, 2024 at 5:37 PM PDT

Currently, more than half of the states in the country ban gender-affirming care for youth under 18 years old. And, this election season, Republican candidates across the country are touting anti-transgender policies to win races in more conservative areas and… the Trump campaign and allied PACS are spending tens of millions of dollars on anti-trans ads as part of their closing argument in the final weeks of the presidential campaign.

On this episode: a recent two-part story from Making Contact that introduces us to an Indiana family caught in the middle of political and legal tug-of-war over gender-affirming care for youth.

David Boyer
David Boyer is KALW's Director of Programming and former Managing Editor of KALW News. He is also the producer/host of the Murrow Award winning podcast THE INTERSECTION, which looks at our changing cities, one street corner at a time.
