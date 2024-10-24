Trans youth and the impact of politics

Currently, more than half of the states in the country ban gender-affirming care for youth under 18 years old. And, this election season, Republican candidates across the country are touting anti-transgender policies to win races in more conservative areas and… the Trump campaign and allied PACS are spending tens of millions of dollars on anti-trans ads as part of their closing argument in the final weeks of the presidential campaign.

On this episode: a recent two-part story from Making Contact that introduces us to an Indiana family caught in the middle of political and legal tug-of-war over gender-affirming care for youth.