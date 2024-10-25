French philosopher and mystic Simone Weil was also an activist whose goal was to elevate the lower classes. But she was opposed to the kind of revolution where the oppressed overthrow their oppressors. So, how did she think we could achieve peace and justice? Is it enough to pay the right kind of attention to each other's suffering? And how does this connect to her conversion to a mystical form of Christianity? Josh and Ray attend to the life and thought with Rebecca Rozelle-Stone from the University of North Dakota, author of Simone Weil: A Very Short Introduction. Sunday, October 27 at 11 am.

Part of the Wise Women series, generously supported by a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities.

