Another ‘atmospheric river’ headed towards Bay Area, Northern and Central California

The National Weather Service says clouds are expected to move across the region Tuesday, with rain arriving in the North Bay late in the evening hours and progressing across the entire region Wednesday.

National Weather Servicemeteorologist Rachel Kennedy said the heaviest rainfall is expected to fall in the North Bay coastal mountains, along the Santa Cruz Mountains and the Santa Lucias in Monterey County.

Rainfall between four to six inches are possible in and around Cloverdale and potentially higher amounts in the coastal mountains, Kennedy said.

The Bay Area will likely see an inch to three inches of rain, with higher totals likely at higher elevations.

This round of storms will also be accompanied by strong winds of 30 to 40 mph coming from the south, with possible gusts of up to 60 mph at some coastal areas and along ridgetops.

The forecast also calls for the possibility of rapidly rising rivers and streams, with some possible flooding, as well as downed trees, power lines and broken branches.

After Wednesday, the somewhat slow moving system will pick up speed as it heads out of the region but showers are expected to linger through Saturday, with more rain possible Sunday.