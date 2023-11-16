Protesters calling for Gaza ceasefire stop Bay Bridge traffic

The protest began this morning sometime before 7:45 a.m., when a group of people stopped their own cars on the Bay Bridge east of the Treasure Island tunnel, blocking traffic across all westbound lanes.

They stretched a huge yellow banner across the width of the bridge with the words, “Biden Harris: Ceasefire now” in red. Two groups of protesters held white banners reading “Stop the Genocide” and “NO US Military Aid to Israel.” Some protestors laid down, draped in white sheets with blood-red stenciled letters, while others stood with their hands chained together.

Calling themselves Bay Area Palestine Solidarity, the protestors represented a coalition of groups calling for a cease-fire in Gaza. Organizations posting live from the protest on social media included Arab Resource and Organizing Center, Jewish Voice for Peace, Critical Resistance, and the Anti-Police Terror Project.

Protesters estimated that between 100 and 200 people participated. The CHP declined comment.

By mid-morning, officers began arresting the protesters and towing their cars. By noon, all lanes were open, but traffic continued to be slow due to residual delays.