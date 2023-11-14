Hundreds of protestors arrested at Oakland's Dellums Federal Building

According to Jewish Voices for Peace, more than 600 people gathered at the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building on Monday night to demand an immediate cease-fire in Gaza. Liv Berkowitz is the National Media Coordinator for JVP. She said she was there.

“And we did this the very same day that President Biden and Kamala Harris were just over the Bay visiting San Francisco. So while they were here in the Bay, we want to make it really clear that Bay Area Jews do not support Israel's genocidal campaign in Gaza.”

Jewish Voices for Peace has organized protests across the country, including at the Capitol in Washington D.C., Grand Central Station in New York, and in front of the Israeli Consulate in Chicago. Again, Liv Berkowitz.

“Israel does not speak for us. And when Biden and Harris are saying that they're supporting Israel to make the Jews of this world safer, we're saying that our safety cannot be predicated on the dispossession and destruction of another group of people."

After several hours, Department of Homeland Security officers began arresting protestors at the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building. Exactly how many people were arrested is still being determined, but according to JVP more than 400 people were arrested, cited then released.

The Department of Homeland Security did not respond to KALW’s request for comment.