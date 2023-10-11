Bay Area artists gather for the 2023 de Young exhibition

Following 2020, the deyoung open just opened its second triennial art exhibition celebrating artists from the Bay. Gathering submissions from all nine counties, the museum presented its exhibition in a large gallery room– “salon style”.

“Oh, it's a flood, a visual stimulation. So when you first enter, you'll see the walls, covered with art from floor to ceiling entering into figurative works, and then around the corners you go into more abstract works.”

That was Jessica Monette, an artist raised in Louisiana, before moving to the Bay Area 15 years ago. Monette submitted a self portrait based on her experiences with Hurricane Katrina, allowing the open to be an opportunity to represent her roots outside of the Bay.

These 800 artists have been selected from over 11,000 applicants. Mixed medium painter Robert Hightower says showing his art at the Deyoung was ”a 10-year plan."

“And then a year and a half later, into my art journey, I submit a piece and it gets accepted by the young and I was just blown away.”

Robert says sharing his art so soon after picking up the medium was an opportunity to be vulnerable. Vulnerability aside, Robert grew up going to the de Young Museum, and couldn’t deny his sense of validation.

“And just to have the name association. I've been coming to this museum before and, so, now just to tell you, like, 'Hey, my piece is, it's in the de Young and it's not there for a week ,or two weeks; or three weeks. It's there 'til January. So, this is going to be sitting here for a very long time. And it's great.”

De young open is an opportunity for local artists to show their art, but more importantly, get an opportunity. Jamie J Fletcher is a Colorado-based photographer showing her piece,- “Shelly on my bed taking a photograph.” She had this to say about the exhibition.

“It's exhilarating. And what I'm looking to get out of today is just connecting with the people that come to this space, and It's discussions about art and what art reflects on life and the world and where we are at this time.”

The De Young Open’s exhibition will last until January, 2025.

