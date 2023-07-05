Singer-songwriter Madison McFerrin on her Bay Area roots and musical influences
This story aired in the July, 5 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.
Although she moved away from the city at a young age — with stops in Minneapolis, Philadelphia, and Boston for college — she still considers San Francisco her place of community. For this edition of Bay Area beats Madison McFerrin discusses her San Francisco roots, music influences, and the life and musical journey that led to her debut album - I Hope You Can Forgive Me.
