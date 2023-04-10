© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Arts & Entertainment

SF’s queer community remembers drag icon Heklina

KALW | By Mary Catherine O'Connor
Published April 10, 2023 at 2:20 PM PDT
easter-in-park-dolores-20230409.png
Mary Catherine O'Connor
/
Thousands attended the 44th annual Easter in the Park in San Francisco's Dolores Park.

Heklina’s fans and friends reflected on her impact during Sunday’s Easter in the Park and Hunky Jesus costume contest in Dolores Park. The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence — a nonprofit that serves the queer and trans community — produces the event, now in its 44th year.

As thousands watched a drag cabaret, Sister Hera Sees Candy told KALW that Heklina was a galvanizing force:

"Her loss is hugely felt, as a queer icon, as representation of what’s possible in the world. You want to look like this, you can look like this. And Heklina was doing that before a lot of other people were, and embracing transgender folks, and empowering people to find themselves here in San Francisco."

Heklina was a long-time nightclub owner, and drag show innovator. She sold her stake in the club Oasis in 2020.

Drag artists and activists also remembered Heklina on Saturday during a rally to protest recent anti-drag and anti-trans legislation in more than a dozen states.

