A flight school in Oakland’s backyard
"..there are not a lot of women in aviation and every guy, every pilot I know today is a man except me.”Deepika Phakke
Ever since reporter Monica Gomez took her first flights as a child, she was fascinated by flying and imagined what it would be like to become a pilot. So when Monica learned that there was a flight school right at Oakland Airport near her own backyard, she went to check it out.