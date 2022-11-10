© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
KALW_CCLogo_Master.jpg
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

A flight school in Oakland’s backyard

KALW | By Monica Gomez
Published November 10, 2022 at 5:00 PM PST
IMG_1270.jpg
Monica Gomez
/
Deepika Phakke during her lesson with her instructor Jordan Harris.
"..there are not a lot of women in aviation and every guy, every pilot I know today is a man except me.”
Deepika Phakke

Ever since reporter Monica Gomez took her first flights as a child, she was fascinated by flying and imagined what it would be like to become a pilot. So when Monica learned that there was a flight school right at Oakland Airport near her own backyard, she went to check it out.

Tags
Arts & Culture Crosscurrents@WORK
Monica Gomez
Monica Gomez is a News Producer for KALW's Summer Journalism Program 2022
See stories by Monica Gomez