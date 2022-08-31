From India to San Francisco- a journey to live freely

August is Transgender History Month in San Francisco, and we've been sharing stories about experiences of being transgender in the Bay Area. One segment of the trans population we don't hear a lot about is immigrants. Many queer and transgender people came to San Francisco to flee discrimination and often violence in their home countries.

Anjali Rimi was one of those people. They grew up in India and were assigned as male at birth. But throughout their childhood and youth, they knew they weren't living their truth. Hana spoke with Anjali.