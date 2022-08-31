© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

From India to San Francisco- a journey to live freely

KALW | By Hana Baba
Published August 31, 2022 at 4:46 PM PDT
Parivar
Anjali Rimi sits with members of Parivar

August is Transgender History Month in San Francisco, and we've been sharing stories about experiences of being transgender in the Bay Area. One segment of the trans population we don't hear a lot about is immigrants. Many queer and transgender people came to San Francisco to flee discrimination and often violence in their home countries.

Anjali Rimi was one of those people. They grew up in India and were assigned as male at birth. But throughout their childhood and youth, they knew they weren't living their truth. Hana spoke with Anjali.

Hana Baba
Hana Baba is host of Crosscurrents, KALW's weeknight newsmagazine that broadcasts on KALW Public Radio in the San Francisco Bay Area.
