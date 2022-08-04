Fashion meets fantasy in an exhibit featuring exquisite garments by Chinese designer Guo Pei

In 2015, Rihanna broke the internet when she walked down the Met Gala red carpet in a fur-trimmed, golden yellow dress with a 16-foot train. Chinese couture designer Guo Pei created the iconic gown. East meets the West in these exquisite designs inspired by her culture and European art. Now her work is up for display at the Legion of Honor in San Francisco. Museum curator Jill D’Alessandro talks about the exhibit and Guo Pei’s impact on the fashion world.

“I think you know as she [Guo Pei] explains it’s just being exposed to something you’ve never seen before. And that Europe excited her imagination just as much as the East excites Westerners.” Jill D'Alessandro

"Guo Pei: Couture Fantasy" is currently running until September 5th.

This interview was produced with help from Porfirio Rangel.