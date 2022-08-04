© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Arts & Culture
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Fashion meets fantasy in an exhibit featuring exquisite garments by Chinese designer Guo Pei

KALW | By Jeneé Darden,
Porfirio Rangel
Published August 4, 2022 at 4:04 PM PDT
Lian Xu
/
Image provided courtesy of the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco
Guo Pei, Legend of the Dragon, Autumn/Winter 2012, Silk

In 2015, Rihanna broke the internet when she walked down the Met Gala red carpet in a fur-trimmed, golden yellow dress with a 16-foot train. Chinese couture designer Guo Pei created the iconic gown. East meets the West in these exquisite designs inspired by her culture and European art. Now her work is up for display at the Legion of Honor in San Francisco. Museum curator Jill D’Alessandro talks about the exhibit and Guo Pei’s impact on the fashion world.

“I think you know as she [Guo Pei] explains it’s just being exposed to something you’ve never seen before. And that Europe excited her imagination just as much as the East excites Westerners.”
Jill D'Alessandro

"Guo Pei: Couture Fantasy" is currently running until September 5th.

This interview was produced with help from Porfirio Rangel.

Arts & Culture Crosscurrents
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
Porfirio Rangel
Porfirio Rangel is a Producer for Sights & Sounds
