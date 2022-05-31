© 2021 KALW
Arts & Culture
80 over 80 San Francisco
May is Older Americans Month and we're sharing stories from San Franciscans 80 years and older as part of the "80 Over 80" project.

80 Over 80 San Francisco: Fannie Clark

KALW | By Ozzy Llinas Goodman,
Angela Johnston
Published May 31, 2022 at 5:00 PM PDT
IMG_6542.jpg
Photo by Anna Chodos
/
Fannie Clark

Fannie Clarke came to San Francisco to go to college. Coming in on a ferry from Oakland and seeing the fog, she fell in love and knew she would live here permanently.

Click the play button above to listen to an excerpt from her interview with the 80 Over 80 San Francisco project. You can find her full profile and interview at the link below.

Ozzy Llinas Goodman
Ozzy Llinas Goodman is a freelance writer and journalist based in Berkeley. Their reporting interests include the uses and policing of public space, underground communities and solidarity economies, and other topics related to human movement, urban space, and civil rights.
Angela Johnston
