May is Older Americans Month and we're sharing stories from San Franciscans 80 years and older as part of the "80 Over 80" project.
80 Over 80 San Francisco: Fannie Clark
Fannie Clarke came to San Francisco to go to college. Coming in on a ferry from Oakland and seeing the fog, she fell in love and knew she would live here permanently.
Click the play button above to listen to an excerpt from her interview with the 80 Over 80 San Francisco project. You can find her full profile and interview at the link below.