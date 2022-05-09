May is Older Americans Month and we're sharing stories from San Franciscans 80 years and older as part of the "80 Over 80" project.
80 Over 80 San Francisco: Dr. Deanne Gottfried
Dr. Deanne Gottfried is a retired physician and former public health practitioner for the Department of Public Health in San Francisco. She practiced preventive medicine and later in her career, Geriatric Psychiatry.
Click the play button above to listen to an excerpt from her interview with the 80 Over 80 San Francisco project. You can find her full profile and interview at the link below.