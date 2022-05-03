Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents
80 Over 80 San Francisco: Glenda Hope
Glenda Hope has had a lasting impact on San Francisco. A minister dubbed her the "Saint of the Tenderloin." In 1972 she founded the San Francisco Network Ministries, a charity organization benefiting the homeless and underserved and which she led until 2013. She is retired from that role but still active in community organizing. Her interview is from the 80 Over 80 San Francisco project, from which we are sharing stories for Older Americans Month.