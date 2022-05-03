80 Over 80 San Francisco: Glenda Hope

Glenda Hope has had a lasting impact on San Francisco. A minister dubbed her the "Saint of the Tenderloin." In 1972 she founded the San Francisco Network Ministries, a charity organization benefiting the homeless and underserved and which she led until 2013. She is retired from that role but still active in community organizing. Her interview is from the 80 Over 80 San Francisco project, from which we are sharing stories for Older Americans Month.

