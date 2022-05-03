© 2021 KALW
Arts & Culture
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM.

80 Over 80 San Francisco: Glenda Hope

KALW | By Ozzy Llinas Goodman,
Angela Johnston
Published May 3, 2022 at 11:05 AM PDT
Glenda Hope, 84

Glenda Hope has had a lasting impact on San Francisco. A minister dubbed her the "Saint of the Tenderloin." In 1972 she founded the San Francisco Network Ministries, a charity organization benefiting the homeless and underserved and which she led until 2013. She is retired from that role but still active in community organizing. Her interview is from the 80 Over 80 San Francisco project, from which we are sharing stories for Older Americans Month.

Arts & Culture 80 over 80 Crosscurrents
Ozzy Llinas Goodman
Ozzy Llinas Goodman is a freelance writer and journalist based in Berkeley. Their reporting interests include the uses and policing of public space, underground communities and solidarity economies, and other topics related to human movement, urban space, and civil rights.
Angela Johnston
