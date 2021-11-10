Introducing KALW’s latest series: Becoming Muslim

KALW’s podcast, The Spiritual Edge, is in its 3rd season. The first two seasons were called Sacred Steps, an international series about people who lean on their values and faith to challenge the status quo.

And this month, we’re dropping a whole new series, called Becoming Muslim, which I am deeply involved in. It’s an 8-episode series about people who deliberately choose their religion — in this case, Islam — and the challenges they face.

The first episode will be out this Friday.

The Spiritual Edge podcast seasons 1 & 2 are available to listen to on kalw.org or on any podcast player. The first episode of season 3 will be available November 12th.

Click the play button above to listen to their conversation.