Arts & Culture
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Meet the team behind Ear Hustle

KALW | By Hana Baba
Published October 28, 2021 at 2:03 PM PDT
Francesca Leonardi
/
Ear Hustle cohosts, Earlonne Woods and Nigel Poor

This year, to celebrate 80 years of KALW, we’re throwing it back on Thursdays. And today, in honor of breast cancer awareness month, we’re starting the show with a story from the early days of San Quentin Radio.

Since 2009, inmates and staff at San Quentin have held their own Breast Cancer awareness walkathon. The two-day breast cancer walk brings volunteers inside the prison, where they walk alongside the incarcerated men to raise money for breast cancer awareness.

Then I speak with Earlonne Woods, who produced that story. He was released from prison in 2018 and is now the co-creator and co-host of the hit podcast Ear Hustle from Radiotopia, with Nigel Poor. I talked to them about their journey and their new book.

Click the play button above to listen to their converation.

Hana Baba
Hana Baba is host of Crosscurrents, KALW's weeknight newsmagazine that broadcasts on KALW Public Radio in the San Francisco Bay Area.
