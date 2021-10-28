Meet the team behind Ear Hustle

This year, to celebrate 80 years of KALW, we’re throwing it back on Thursdays. And today, in honor of breast cancer awareness month, we’re starting the show with a story from the early days of San Quentin Radio.

Since 2009 , inmates and staff at San Quentin have held their own Breast Cancer awareness walkathon. The two-day breast cancer walk brings volunteers inside the prison, where they walk alongside the incarcerated men to raise money for breast cancer awareness.

Then I speak with Earlonne Woods, who produced that story. He was released from prison in 2018 and is now the co-creator and co-host of the hit podcast Ear Hustle from Radiotopia, with Nigel Poor. I talked to them about their journey and their new book.

