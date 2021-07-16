© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Arts & Culture

Why Anna Sale Wants Us To Have the Courage To Discuss Hard Things

KALW
Published July 16, 2021 at 2:09 PM PDT
Anna Sale
GabrielaHasbun/Gabriela Hasbun
/
Gabriela Hasbun
Anna Sale, author of Let's Talk about Hard Things. She's also the creator and host of Death, Sex & Money, the podcast from WNYC Studios .

"Death, Sex & Money" host Anna Sale has learned a lot about discussing tough issues through her hit podcast. She’s sharing those lessons for us to use in our personal lives in her book, "Let’s Talk About Hard Things."

Through interviews with everyday people and her own personal experience, Anna explores how to have discussions about family, identity and, of course death, sex and money.

“Let’s Talk About Hard Things” is available in bookstores.

