Almanac - Thursday 6/17/21

Today is Thursday, the 17th of June, 2021,

June 17 is the 168th day of the year

3 days until summer begins

197 days remain until the end of the year.

The sun rose at 5:47:29 am

and sunset will be at 8:34:39 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 47 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 1:11:04 pm.

The first high tide will be at 3:41 am

at 4.67 feet

The first low tide of the day will be at 10:36 am

at zero point zero nine feet

The next high tide at 5:50 pm

at 5.22 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be at 11:50 pm

The Moon is currently 43.1% visible

Waxing Crescent

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon later today at 8:54 pm

Today is…

Global Garbage Collector Day

National Apple Strudel Day

National Career Nursing Assistants' Day

National Dump the Pump Day

National Eat Your Vegetables Day

Recess at Work Day

Stewart's Root Beer Day

World Croc Day

World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought

Today is also…Father's Day in El Salvador, Guatemala

Icelandic National Day, celebrates the independence of Iceland from Kingdom of Denmark in 1944.

Occupation of the Latvian Republic Day

Remembrance to East German uprising of 1953,

public holiday in West Germany between 1954 and 1990 (today German Unity Day) is the public holiday day)

Zemla Intifada Day in Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, in the Western Sahara

On this day in history…

1579 – Sir Francis Drake claims a land he calls Nova Albion (modern California) for England.

1631 – Mumtaz Mahal dies during childbirth. Her husband, Mughal emperor Shah Jahan I, will spend the next 17 years building her mausoleum, the Taj Mahal.

1901 – The College Board introduces its first standardized test, the forerunner to the SAT.

1932 – Bonus Army: Around a thousand World War I veterans amass at the United States Capitol as the U.S. Senate considers a bill that would give them certain benefits.

1960 – The Nez Perce tribe is awarded $4 million for 7 million acres (28,000 km2) of land undervalued at four cents/acre in the 1863 treaty.

1963 – The United States Supreme Court rules 8–1 in Abington School District v. Schempp against requiring the reciting of Bible verses and the Lord's Prayer in public schools.

1967 – Nuclear weapons testing: China announces a successful test of its first thermonuclear weapon.

1972 – Five White House operatives are arrested for burgling the offices of the Democratic National Committee in the Watergate Hotel in Washington DC during an attempt by members of the administration of President Richard M. Nixon to illegally wiretap the political opposition as part of a broader campaign to subvert the democratic process.

1991 – Apartheid: The South African Parliament repeals the Population Registration Act which required racial classification of all South Africans at birth.

1992 – A "joint understanding" agreement on arms reduction is signed by U.S. President George Bush and Russian President Boris Yeltsin (this would be later codified in START II).

1994 – Following a televised low-speed highway chase, O. J. Simpson is arrested for the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman.

2015 – Nine people are killed in a mass shooting at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1818 – Charles Gounod, French composer and academic (d. 1893)

1871 – James Weldon Johnson, American author, journalist, and activist (d. 1938)

1882 – Igor Stravinsky, Russian pianist, composer, and conductor (d. 1971)

1898 – M. C. Escher, Dutch illustrator (d. 1972)

1904 – Ralph Bellamy, American actor (d. 1991)

1910 – Red Foley, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1968)

1916 – Terry Gilkyson, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1999)

1931 – John Baldessari, American painter and illustrator (d. 2020)

1942 – Mohamed ElBaradei, Egyptian politician, Vice President of Egypt, Nobel Prize laureate

1943 – Newt Gingrich, American historian and politician, 58th Speaker of the United States House of Representatives

1943 – Barry Manilow, American singer-songwriter and producer

1945 – Art Bell, American broadcaster and author (d. 2018)

1947 – George S. Clinton, American composer and songwriter

1949 – Snakefinger, English singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1987)

1951 – Starhawk, American author and activist

1951 – Joe Piscopo, American actor, comedian, and screenwriter

1958 – Jello Biafra, American singer-songwriter and producer

1980 – Venus Williams, American tennis player

1987 – Kendrick Lamar, American rapper

