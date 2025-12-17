Showcasing Uncuffed's 2025 storytelling class at Solano State Prison

Uncuffed is KALW’s prison radio training program and podcast where people in California prisons tell their stories. We’ve taught the art of radio and podcasting to over 100 participants. They record personal stories and conversations about their lives, inside and outside of prison.

The 2025 class of students at Solano State Prison just finished their training with Uncuffed. In the very first class, the students took the mic and began sharing a little bit about themselves. Let’s get to know them, and hear more about them through their favorite songs.

This piece was created by student producers in the Uncuffed audio storytelling training program, in partnership with journalists at KALW Public Media. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, independent foundations, and donations from listeners like you. Content is approved by an information officer.

