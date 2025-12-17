© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area. Originality Never Sounded So Good.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click this link to listen the SFUSD Board Meeting.
Uncuffed

Showcasing Uncuffed's 2025 storytelling class at Solano State Prison

KALW | By Uncuffed,
Joshua BallesterosDaniel CowieLittle John “BJ” PerryAamir Saladin Rushdan
Published December 17, 2025 at 6:00 AM PST
KALW / Uncuffed
Meet the participants in Uncuffed's latest cohort at Solano State Prison. (L to R): Daniel Cowie, Saladin Rushdan, Joshua Ballesteros, Little John "BJ" Perry.

Uncuffed is KALW’s prison radio training program and podcast where people in California prisons tell their stories. We’ve taught the art of radio and podcasting to over 100 participants. They record personal stories and conversations about their lives, inside and outside of prison.

The 2025 class of students at Solano State Prison just finished their training with Uncuffed. In the very first class, the students took the mic and began sharing a little bit about themselves. Let’s get to know them, and hear more about them through their favorite songs.

This piece was created by student producers in the Uncuffed audio storytelling training program, in partnership with journalists at KALW Public Media. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, independent foundations, and donations from listeners like you. Content is approved by an information officer.

Follow @WeAreUncuffed on Instagram and Facebook 

Learn more, sign up for Uncuffed news, and support the program at www.uncuffed.org
Tags
Uncuffed From The Producers Of Uncuffed
Uncuffed
Stories from inside California prisons
Joshua Ballesteros
Joshua Ballesteros is a 2025 participant of the Uncuffed cohort at Solano State Prison. He is invested in his self-growth and rehabilitation and has signed up for more than a dozen programs. Born in 2003, he was raised in Perris, CA, and is a first generation U.S. citizen.
See stories by Joshua Ballesteros
Daniel Cowie
Daniel Anthony Cowie is a 2025 graduate of the groundbreaking Peer Support Specialist Program at Solano State Prison. He is excited to add Uncuffed to his resume as a participant of its 2025 cohort at Solano. He is committed to uplifting, encouraging and inspiring those around him, and believes that education with application is the only way to give birth to transformation. Born and raised in Paramount, California, Daniel has been a devoted soldier of Christ since 2021.
See stories by Daniel Cowie
Little John “BJ” Perry
Little John Perry, also known as “BJ,” is a graduate of the Uncuffed Playlist program. He also contributed to the self-help book “Hustle Guide” for the self-help program “Hustle 2.0.” BJ prioritizes trying to give back to kids and teens as much as he can.
See stories by Little John “BJ” Perry
Aamir Saladin Rushdan
Saladin Rushdan is a veteran, a graduate of the Uncuffed Playlist DJ program at Solano State Prison, and also completed “Defy Ventures,” an entrepreneurial program for people in prison that teaches business skills, entrepreneurship and character development. Saladin is a devout Muslim. He is passionate about trying to influence others to dictate their environment instead of allowing the environment to dictate them.
See stories by Aamir Saladin Rushdan