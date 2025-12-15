© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area. Originality Never Sounded So Good.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Uncuffed

A first generation college student shares his biggest inspiration — his mom

KALW | By Maurice "Rahim" Bradshaw,
Derrell "Sadiq" DavisUncuffed
Published December 15, 2025 at 6:00 AM PST
KALW / Uncuffed
Derrell “Sadiq" Davis is a producer in the Uncuffed 2025 Cohort at San Quentin Rehabilitation Center.

Derrell “Sadiq" Davis had a rocky relationship with school when he was younger. He was a good student, but things kept getting in his way — whether it was being bullied, or not being able to resist the call of the streets. But, what kept him going was knowing that getting a degree would make his mom proud. Uncuffed producer Maurice "Rahim" Bradshaw interviewed Sadiq about his relationship with his mom and with his education.

This piece was created by student producers in the Uncuffed audio storytelling training program, in partnership with journalists at KALW Public Media. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, independent foundations, and donations from listeners like you. Content is approved by an information officer.

Follow @WeAreUncuffed on Instagram and Facebook 

Learn more, sign up for Uncuffed news, and support the program at www.uncuffed.org
Tags
Uncuffed From The Producers Of Uncuffed
Maurice "Rahim" Bradshaw
Maurice "Rahim" Bradshaw is a certified carpenter and an aspiring actor with the Marin Shakespeare Company. He was born in 1980 and raised in Oklahoma, Texas, and California. He is a proud father of six, and grandfather of four. His main goal is to strengthen the communities he helped destroy. For the last decade, he's been striving to be a better version of who he was yesterday.
See stories by Maurice "Rahim" Bradshaw
Derrell "Sadiq" Davis
Derrell "Sadiq" Davis is a multimedia journalist. He's a sound-designer and co-producer for Ear Hustle. He is a videographer for San Quentin's video department, and the host of his own TV cooking show called "Cooking with Sadiq." He's also a tour guide who serves as an ambassador to outside visitors who come and visit San Quentin. On the tours, he looks to change the perception of how society views the incarcerated population.
See stories by Derrell "Sadiq" Davis
Uncuffed
Stories from inside California prisons