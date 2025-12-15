A first generation college student shares his biggest inspiration — his mom

Derrell “Sadiq" Davis had a rocky relationship with school when he was younger. He was a good student, but things kept getting in his way — whether it was being bullied, or not being able to resist the call of the streets. But, what kept him going was knowing that getting a degree would make his mom proud. Uncuffed producer Maurice "Rahim" Bradshaw interviewed Sadiq about his relationship with his mom and with his education.

This piece was created by student producers in the Uncuffed audio storytelling training program, in partnership with journalists at KALW Public Media. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, independent foundations, and donations from listeners like you. Content is approved by an information officer.

Follow @WeAreUncuffed on Instagram and Facebook