Crosscurrents Live with some of our favorite things

Published December 11, 2025 at 4:15 PM PST
Mother/Daughter Valks' fans Lydia Ortega and Momo.
Photo by composedbydre
Mother/Daughter Valks' fans Lydia Ortega and Momo.

Today, we’re doing things a little differently. For KALW's December Membership Campaign we're bringing you a special LIVE episode of Crosscurrents!

We are going to focus on some of the good, fun, joyful stuff that KALW brings our listeners.

We’re starting with our series, BOUNCE, which this year has been all about the Valkyries first season in the Bay. Then, one of our talented music programmers, Maria Yates, will be in the studio to tell us about some of her favorite songs from 2025.

