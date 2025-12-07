Sunday Puzzle: Swapped first and last letters

On-air challenge

I'm going to give give you clues for two words. Switch the first and last letters of the answer to the first clue to get the answer to the second. (Ex. Nutmeg or ginger / Long, heroic poems --> S PIC E & EPICS)

1. Make a grand speech / Muse of love poetry

2. What a skull and crossbones signifies / Wandered around

3. Words to a song / Saint for whom the Russian alphabet is named

4. Yell / Amounts equal to ten $100 bills

5. Assignments for delivery drivers / Former Supreme Court Justice David ______

6. Small bag with a shoulder strap / Some gate fasteners

Last week's challenge

Last week's challenge came from Al Gori, of Cozy Lake, N.J. Name a place where games are played. Move the last two letters to the beginning. Change the new last letter to an "H." The result, sadly, is what you might have when you leave this place.

Challenge answer

Casino, no cash

Winner

Mike Rombach of Pleasanton, California.

This week's challenge

This week's challenge comes from Mike Reiss, who's a showrunner, writer, and producer for "The Simpsons." Think of a famous living singer. The last two letters of his first name and the first two letters of his last name spell a bird. Change the first letter of the singer's first name. Then the first three letters of that first name and the last five letters of his last name together spell another bird. What singer is this?

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it below by Thursday, December 11 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle.

Copyright 2025 NPR