Sights and Sounds After Dark: Creepy Tales — Widea’s Goat

October 30, 2025

Halloween is tomorrow night, and even if you’re not someone who marks the occasion, maybe you still enjoy a good scare.

And many of us come from cultures with rich storytelling traditions and tales that scared us silly as kids…

Hana Baba recently took part in telling a scary story from her Sudanese culture as part of an evening of “Creepy Tales” from KALW’s Sights and Sounds show. The night was hosted by Jenee Darden, at our live event space in Downtown San Francisco.

I came dressed up as Shakalota - the Sudanese witch who has just a half a body and snatches your face off if you open the door without saying "who’s there."

It was terrifying stories like this that I grew up with.. So at the event live, i told a story live- the story a little girl who had this goat...

