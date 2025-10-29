The book that changed her life

While she was incarcerated, Uncuffed producer Patricia Bellows was told there was a great book about street life that she needed to read. When she got the book, and saw that it was the Bible, she was skeptical. But then she read it, and re-read it, and realized there are stories that anyone can relate to. Eventually, she also started sharing the book.

This piece was created by student producers in the Uncuffed audio storytelling training program, in partnership with journalists at KALW Public Media. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, independent foundations, and donations from listeners like you. Content is approved by an information officer.

