© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Uncuffed

The book that changed her life

KALW | By Patricia Bellows ,
Uncuffed
Published October 29, 2025 at 6:00 AM PDT
KALW/Uncuffed

While she was incarcerated, Uncuffed producer Patricia Bellows was told there was a great book about street life that she needed to read. When she got the book, and saw that it was the Bible, she was skeptical. But then she read it, and re-read it, and realized there are stories that anyone can relate to. Eventually, she also started sharing the book.

This piece was created by student producers in the Uncuffed audio storytelling training program, in partnership with journalists at KALW Public Media. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, independent foundations, and donations from listeners like you. Content is approved by an information officer.

Follow @WeAreUncuffed on Instagram and Facebook 

Learn more, sign up for Uncuffed news, and support the program at www.uncuffed.org
Tags
Uncuffed From The Producers Of Uncuffed
Patricia Bellows
Patricia Bellows is a 36-year-old beating a double life sentence real soon. She has conquered mastering the power of the tongue. She has a strong will to be successful in everything she studies and lives. She is from the gang land of Compton and growing on a daily basis from self hatred. She is strongly in love with her big homie and rocking by him by any means necessary.
See stories by Patricia Bellows
Uncuffed
Stories from inside California prisons