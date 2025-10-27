© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Amira Kheir:"Diva of the Sudanese desert"

KALW | By Emmanuel Nado
Published October 27, 2025 at 6:47 PM PDT
Emma Marshall

Amira Kheir is an internationally acclaimed singer and songwriter of Sudanese origin. The London-based performer, known for fusing traditional music from her homeland with jazz, rock, and desert blues, released her fourth studio album, titled Black Diamonds (Sterns Music) on October 10.

The album features songs sung in English, Arabic, and Italian with arrangements of classic Sudanese repetoire. On the lead single and throughout Black Diamonds, Amira Kheir explores Sudan's history and where the country, and indeed the African continent, finds itself today. Emmanuel Nado of AfricaMix spoke with Amira Kheir from her home in the UK.

You can hear the full interview on AfricaMix on Saturday, November 1 from 7 p.m. or you can listen on demand for a week after the showairs at kalw.org/africamix or on the KALW app. In the meantime, press play above for a preview.

Emmanuel Nado
Emmanuel Nado is at the forefront of promoting African music and culture in the San Francisco Bay Area. He is from Cote d’Ivoire in West Africa, a country which for many years has been the crossroad of African popular music. As a journalist, promoter and radio producer, Nado is an active force in the African music scene in the U.S. In the early '90s, his published articles on African music and the artists were eye openers to many Bay Area African music aficionados.
