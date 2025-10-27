Amira Kheir:"Diva of the Sudanese desert"

Amira Kheir is an internationally acclaimed singer and songwriter of Sudanese origin. The London-based performer, known for fusing traditional music from her homeland with jazz, rock, and desert blues, released her fourth studio album, titled Black Diamonds (Sterns Music) on October 10.

The album features songs sung in English, Arabic, and Italian with arrangements of classic Sudanese repetoire. On the lead single and throughout Black Diamonds, Amira Kheir explores Sudan's history and where the country, and indeed the African continent, finds itself today. Emmanuel Nado of AfricaMix spoke with Amira Kheir from her home in the UK.

