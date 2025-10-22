Federal agents are heading to the Bay Area today

This interview aired in the October 23, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

On Wednesday The San Francisco Chronicle reported that more than 100 federal agents will be arriving in the Bay Area to support Customs and Border Protection Operations, stationed at Coast Guard Island just off the shore in the Oakland Estuary.

It is the latest in the Federal Government's Immigration crack downs on Democratic cities and some see this as the first step before Trump sends in the National Guard, a threat he doubled down on over the weekend on Fox News.

Shortly after the news broke, San Francisco’s Mayor Daniel Lurie issued a public safety update.

El Tecolote is a bilingual publication based in San Francisco’s Mission District. Their focus in this moment is to report accurate and helpful information to the Spanish speaking community.

To understand what this escalation of federal agents means for San Francisco, and especially Latine immigrants in the Bay Area, we spoke with their Investigative Reporter Yesica Prado.