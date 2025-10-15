Choosing adventure to get some structure

Daphnye Luster was arrested for settling drugs when she was 16. And she was given a choice, to go to a juvenile prison or an outdoor program in the desert outside of Tuscon, Arizona. She chose the desert. She learned how to care for animals and drive an 1800s’-style horse-drawn wagon. She loved her time in the program, but in other ways it was hard, too. And she realized all this in an unlikely place.

This piece was created by student producers in the Uncuffed audio storytelling training program, in partnership with journalists at KALW Public Media. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, independent foundations, and donations from listeners like you. Content is approved by an information officer.

Follow @WeAreUncuffed on Instagram and Facebook