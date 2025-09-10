© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Stream the SFUSD Board Meeting tonight from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. here.
Uncuffed
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

It's okay to fail sometimes

KALW | By Julie Harper,
Patricia Bellows Uncuffed
Published September 10, 2025 at 6:00 AM PDT
KALW / Uncuffed
CIW Uncuffed Producer Julie Harper shares her story about both sides of perfectionism.

Julie Harper grew up in a very strict household. When she found out about a scholarship that could get her to college at 17, she jumped at the chance. She found freedom there, but she also struggled. Now that she is incarcerated at the California Institution for Women, she has realized that while it’s good to have standards, being perfect isn’t the answer, either. Uncuffed producer Patricia Bellows interviewed Julie about this lesson, and how she passes it on to her daughter.

This piece was brought to you by the team at Uncuffed. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, and donations from listeners like you. Content is approved by an information officer.

Julie Harper
Patricia Bellows
Uncuffed
Stories from inside California prisons