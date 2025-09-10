It's okay to fail sometimes

Julie Harper grew up in a very strict household. When she found out about a scholarship that could get her to college at 17, she jumped at the chance. She found freedom there, but she also struggled. Now that she is incarcerated at the California Institution for Women, she has realized that while it’s good to have standards, being perfect isn’t the answer, either. Uncuffed producer Patricia Bellows interviewed Julie about this lesson, and how she passes it on to her daughter.

This piece was brought to you by the team at Uncuffed. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, and donations from listeners like you. Content is approved by an information officer.

