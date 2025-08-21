© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents

A 'piece of freedom'

KALW | By Hana Baba
Published August 21, 2025 at 6:00 AM PDT
Faith XLVII’s mural, "The Heart of the World."
Joe Garcia
This conversation aired in the August 21, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

Click the button above to listen.

People in the Bay Area are used to seeing murals. Full walls of vibrant color can interrupt a bland monotonous view.

Some enshrining local history, some are a way of remembering our artists and community members. And some transform the space they inhabit.

Joe Garcia is a reporter with CalMatters, and was incarcerated at San Quentin. He just published a story on just how one mural came to be, and how he helped make it happen.He says it all started with his friend, Kai Bannon.
