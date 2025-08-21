A 'piece of freedom'

This conversation aired in the August 21, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

People in the Bay Area are used to seeing murals. Full walls of vibrant color can interrupt a bland monotonous view.

Some enshrining local history, some are a way of remembering our artists and community members. And some transform the space they inhabit.

Joe Garcia is a reporter with CalMatters, and was incarcerated at San Quentin. He just published a story on just how one mural came to be, and how he helped make it happen.He says it all started with his friend, Kai Bannon.

