Crosscurrents

Oxtails and black beans- telling the Haitian story through food in Oakland

KALW | By Hana Baba
Published June 26, 2025 at 6:00 AM PDT
This interview aired in the June 26, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

The Bay Area is home to thousands of Haitians. In this segment of our Diaspora stories, Crosscurrents host, Hana Baba went to visit one that’s been in the culinary news over the last 2 years - his restaurant was  named one of the tastiest restaurants in the Bay Area by the SF Chronicle, among other accolades.

He’s Chef Frantz Felix - the owner of Oakland’s first Haitian restaurant, T’Chaka, in Oakland.
Crosscurrents
Hana Baba
Hana Baba is host of Crosscurrents, KALW's weeknight newsmagazine that broadcasts on KALW Public Radio in the San Francisco Bay Area.
