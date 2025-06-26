Bay Area Haitian diaspora navigates fear and uncertainty

This interview aired in the June 26, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

Like many immigrant communities right now, Haitians are on high alert.

According to the UN, ongoing violence in Haiti has killed more than 5000 people just last year , and 1.3 million people fled the country. On May 19, The Trump administration announced the cancellation of temporary protected status for Haitians. That’s the policy that grants people from countries experiencing armed conflict or natural disasters the right to live and work temporarily in the US.

Those protections end August 3rd. Just this week, Democrats introduced a bill t hat would keep the protections in place. Trump also included Haiti on his latest travel ban . So, for this community, It has been an emotional rollercoaster.

Pastor Stevenson Noel heads a community church in the North Bay, and estimates about 5000 Haitians living in the Bay Area. He says his congregation is living in fear and confusion about what to do.