Carín León: Tiny Desk Concert

Carín León is an old soul. There is no other way to account for the power of the emotion in his voice. His 16-piece band tests the limited space behind the Tiny Desk, but when the brass takes over to punctuate a performance, Leon's commanding presence shows why he's one of the best at what he does.

Regional Mexican music is based upon song forms from another era, but León's lyrics add a new spin on heartbreak and love lost. This set opens with "Ese Vato No Te Queda," followed by two songs from the 2024 album Palabra De To's. Previously, León premiered "Primera Cita" for his Tiny Desk (home) concert , which became a major hit. That song "left a mark on our lives and completely shaped our careers," he shares. For good luck, León here premieres "Por la Suave," which was also written by Alejandro Lozano. "A poem that I love," León says.

SET LIST

"Ese Vato No Te Queda"

"Lado Frágil"

"El Amor de Mi Herida"

"Por la Suave"

MUSICIANS

Carín León: vocals

Arturo Garcia: guitar

Luis Diaz de Leon Huez: guitar

Miguel Abraham Nayares Moreno: 12-string guitar

Alan Ortega: dobro

Javier Humberto Sesma Rivera: tololoche

Daniel Fuentevilla: keys

Servando Quijada: alto horn

Marcos Barbosa: alto horn

Sebastián Quintero: saxophone, harmonica, clarinet

Jhonatan Velázquez Villegas: clarinet

José Angel Avila Llunez: trumpet

Ismael Mendoza: trumpet

Carlos Leon: trombone

Abel Anguiano: trombone

Antonio Zepeda: tuba

Luis Carlos Pérez: drums

TINY DESK TEAM

Producers: Felix Contreras, Anamaria Sayre

Director/Editor: Maia Stern

Audio Technical Director: Josh Newell

Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Videographers: Maia Stern, Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame, Alanté Serene

Audio Engineer: Hannah Gluvna

Production Assistants: Dora Levite, Ashley Pointer

Photographer: Grace Raver

Tiny Desk Series Editor: Lars Gotrich

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson

VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

