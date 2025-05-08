© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Exploring the dark art of weaponized storytelling

This interview aired in the May 8, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

When “Stories Are Weapons: Psychological Warfare and the American Mind” first came out, President Joe Biden was still in office and still in the race for reelection. A lot has changed, but the use of manipulative narratives out of Washington just keeps ramping up. So we’re delving back into the history of psychologically-honed messaging – that plays out in everything from military operations, to advertising, to fascist victories.
