Listen to the SFUSD Board Meeting here
Crosscurrents

The jazzy musical poetry of Q.R. Hand Jr.

KALW | By Sunni Khalid,
Josiah Luis Alderete
Published April 23, 2025 at 6:00 AM PDT
Q.R. Hand Jr.
Courtesy of San Francisco State's Poetry Archive
Q.R. Hand Jr.

This conversation aired in the April 23, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

Click the button above to listen!

Because April is National Poetry Month, here’s some more poetry! To celebrate in proper style Bay Poets has been exploring the Poetry Center at San Francisco State’s archives.

Josiah Luis Alderete is the host of KALW’s series, Bay Poets. And he has dug up audio of San Francisco poets that have had a deep and lasting impact on shaping the city’s literary landscape.

Today’s poet was from the East Coast, who also helped shape San Francisco’s literary scene.
Crosscurrents
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
Josiah Luis Alderete
Host of Bay Poets
