The jazzy musical poetry of Q.R. Hand Jr.

This conversation aired in the April 23, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

Click the button above to listen!

Because April is National Poetry Month, here’s some more poetry! To celebrate in proper style Bay Poets has been exploring the Poetry Center at San Francisco State’s archives.

Josiah Luis Alderete is the host of KALW’s series, Bay Poets. And he has dug up audio of San Francisco poets that have had a deep and lasting impact on shaping the city’s literary landscape.

Today’s poet was from the East Coast, who also helped shape San Francisco’s literary scene.