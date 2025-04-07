Obongjayar Seduces With New Single "Sweet Danger"

It’s really tough to nail down what genre to classify Obongjayar. There’s definitely hints of electronic, pop, afro-beat, soul, and glam rock in all of his songs, and some tracks dip more into certain genres than others,

Whatever genre it is, it is simply dynamic.

On “Sweet Danger,” the third single from Obongjayar’s upcoming studio album Paradise Now, you can really feel the dynamic aspect. Dynamically SEXY. For the Lagos-born/Nigerian-raised artist, the recent singles, including “Just My Luck” and “Not In Surrender,” indicate a slight departure from the R&B/hip-hop infused sound of his 2022 debut album Some Nights I Dream of Doors.

From the flirtatious singing style on “Sweet Danger” to the incredibly sensual music video featuring Obongjayar and other promiscuous characters riding a mechanical bull, it’s all an incredibly sexy experience. But what takes things even further is the instrumentation behind the track. The percussion and bass play the same rhythm and notes all the way through the song’s duration, with occasional guitar strums and backing vocal flourishes to round out the sound. Though this level of repetitiveness usually harms the sound, here it works so perfectly.

The most impressive part of the song has to be his singing. The vocals are absolutely fantastic; When Obongjayar hits the falsettos in the chorus of the song, it’s ear candy. His high-register wailing matches well with the bass heavy instrumentation, and it fills out an amazing mix. One that’s impossible not to dance to.

The dynamic aura of Obongjayar’s music really makes it ideal for the visual arts. Not just the music video (though it is an excellent watch and you should check it out below), but it also seems made for a film/tv show. There are some songs where you think, “Oh, this would be perfect for a montage, or a breakup, or a kiss.” This is absolutely one of those songs. Listening to this, you can’t help but imagine two main characters dancing with each other with this song in the background, each beginning to fall for one another as they groove to the hypnotic rhythms. It’s dynamic. It’s sexy.

Paradise Now is set for release on May 30th on September Recordings.