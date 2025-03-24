Oakland Roots sell out home opener at Coliseum

The Oakland Roots soccer team sold out its home opener at the Coliseum last weekend. From our California Newsroom member station, KALW, Erin Lim has more.

More than 26 thousand fans filled the seats to cheer on the team who was up against the San Antonio FC.

In previous seasons the Oakland Roots played at Laney College and Cal State East Bay but those stadiums only sold around 5,000 seats per game. This game is the highest attended for any team in this soccer league.

Oakland Roots Senior Vice President of Public Relations and Communications, Tommy Hodul , says it took nearly two years of coordination between multiple city and county organizations to get the team on the Coliseum field. But he says it was worth it.

“I think creating memories is what sports is about, and Saturday night was one of those moments.”