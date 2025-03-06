© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents

john a. powell on fostering belonging

KALW | By Hana Baba
Published March 6, 2025 at 6:00 AM PST
Dr. john a. powell, director of UC Berkeley’s Othering & Belonging Institute, and author of “The Power of Bridging: How to build a world where we all belong.”
This interview aired in the March 6, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

Right now it’s easy to feel how divided our society is. And, it’s not just a feeling. It’s measurable.

At the end of last year a Gallup poll showed that 80 percent of American adults believe we are divided on our values. That’s a record high. And that number is up from 2016, when they last ran the poll. 

Is there a way to turn this around? And what would those first steps look like?

To find answers, I spoke with the director of UC Berkeley’s Othering & Belonging Institute, Dr. john a. powell. He thinks a lot about divisions in our society and how to bridge them. And he explores those ideas in his new book, “The Power of Bridging: How to build a world where we all belong.”
