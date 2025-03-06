john a. powell on fostering belonging

This interview aired in the March 6, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

Right now it’s easy to feel how divided our society is. And, it’s not just a feeling. It’s measurable.

At the end of last year a Gallup poll showed that 80 percent of American adults believe we are divided on our values. That’s a record high. And that number is up from 2016, when they last ran the poll.

Is there a way to turn this around? And what would those first steps look like?