© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crosscurrents

Oakland's Section 8 waitlist open for the first time in 14 years

KALW | By Hana Baba,
Alastair Boone
Published January 23, 2025 at 6:00 AM PST
Oakland Housing Authority is accepting section 8 applications for the first time in 14 years.
Wikicommons User: Mx. Granger
/
Creative Commons / Wikicommons
Oakland Housing Authority is accepting section 8 applications for the first time in 14 years.

This interview aired in the January 23, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

Click the link above to listen.

Section 8 is a federally funded program that provides financial assistance to low-income renters. And for the first time in 14 years, Oakland’s housing authority is accepting applications.

A Section 8 housing voucher is one of the most sought after types of rental assistance in the country and the process to apply isn’t straightforward. The application deadline is this coming Sunday, January 26. To walk us through the process, KALW’s Hana Baba sat down with our homelessness beat reporter, Alastair Boone to talk about what applicants can expect.
Tags
Crosscurrents Housing & Homelessness
Hana Baba
Hana Baba is host of Crosscurrents, KALW's weeknight newsmagazine that broadcasts on KALW Public Radio in the San Francisco Bay Area.
See stories by Hana Baba
Alastair Boone
Alastair Boone is the Director of Street Spirit newspaper, and a member of KALW's 2024 Audio Academy.
See stories by Alastair Boone