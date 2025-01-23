Oakland's Section 8 waitlist open for the first time in 14 years

This interview aired in the January 23, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

Section 8 is a federally funded program that provides financial assistance to low-income renters. And for the first time in 14 years, Oakland’s housing authority is accepting applications.

A Section 8 housing voucher is one of the most sought after types of rental assistance in the country and the process to apply isn’t straightforward. The application deadline is this coming Sunday, January 26. To walk us through the process, KALW’s Hana Baba sat down with our homelessness beat reporter, Alastair Boone to talk about what applicants can expect.

