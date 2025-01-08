© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents

The continuing fight for Felix Cove

KALW | By Hana Baba
Published January 8, 2025 at 6:00 AM PST
Theresa and Tiger Harlan at Felix Cove in Pt. Reyes National Seashore on April 20, 2021.
Jocelyn Knight
This interview aired in the January 8, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

Click the play button above to listen.

Theresa Harlan was adopted at birth by a member of one of the last Tomalko families to live on the western shores of Tomales Bay. The Felix family built their homestead at what is known today as Laird’s Landing. The descendants of the Felix family know this place as Felix Cove.
The structures still standing there are what remains of their ancestral homestead. And Harlan has been fighting to save her family's history at Point Reyes National Seashore.
